Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

