Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.22. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

