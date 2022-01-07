Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,267 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $38.43 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

