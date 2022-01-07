Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $683.52 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $748.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.