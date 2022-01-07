National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

