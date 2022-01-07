Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 380,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 209,769 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

