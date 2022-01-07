Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,845 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

