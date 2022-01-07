Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

ED stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.