Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

