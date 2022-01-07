aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Cap of $243,132.88

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. aWSB has a market cap of $243,132.88 and $69,046.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded up 6% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $39.77 or 0.00095039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.90 or 0.07591328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.36 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007551 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

