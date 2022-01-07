ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $412.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

