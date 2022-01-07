Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Tesla stock opened at $1,064.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

