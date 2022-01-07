Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target Cut to 490.00

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from 500.00 to 490.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

