Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target Cut to 490.00

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from 500.00 to 490.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.
About Ascential
