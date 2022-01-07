Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.63

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $21.65. Latham Group shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 13,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

