Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $295.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $889.87.

TSLA stock opened at $1,064.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $854.06. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

