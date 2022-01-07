Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target Cut to 490.00

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from 500.00 to 490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AIAPF remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Friday. Ascential has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.