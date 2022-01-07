Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.73. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 56,643 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

