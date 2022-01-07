United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

NYSE URI traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

