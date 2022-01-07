Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 152,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,079. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.