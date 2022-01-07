Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Terreno Realty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,189. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

