$0.09 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 7,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $412.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 27.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.