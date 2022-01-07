Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $13.94

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $14.50. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 2.65.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

