Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $61.62

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.62, but opened at $67.49. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 85,272 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

