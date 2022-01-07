Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.78

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 46389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.