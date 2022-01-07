Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.40

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Velas has a total market cap of $900.53 million and $15.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003270 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005825 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,245,778,548 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

