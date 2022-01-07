Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 39.1%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the period.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 9,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,729. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.