AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALCC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

