Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,501. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.