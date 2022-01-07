BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,876. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.