Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Navient alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Navient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Navient by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Navient by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,992. Navient has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.