Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HNGKY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.
About Hongkong Land
Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.