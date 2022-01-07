Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HNGKY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

