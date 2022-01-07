Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.88

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and traded as low as $19.21. Civeo shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 32,918 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 103,037 shares of company stock worth $2,293,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Civeo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

