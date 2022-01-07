Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.31 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.38.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

