Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $338.26

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.26 ($4.56) and traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.37). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.41), with a volume of 8,388 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.