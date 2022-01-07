Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,646 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Banner worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

