Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $46.68.
About Toshiba
