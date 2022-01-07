Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

