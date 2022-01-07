-$0.11 EPS Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in SkillSoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.