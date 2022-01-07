Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Comcast reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

