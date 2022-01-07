GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

