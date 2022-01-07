Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the second quarter worth about $4,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chase by 88.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

