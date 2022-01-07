Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.68. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

