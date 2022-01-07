Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $119.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.20 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $459.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $514.12 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 45,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

