$181.52 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post sales of $181.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $558.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $794.52 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

DRH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,209. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

