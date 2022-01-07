Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.