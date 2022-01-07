Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 30,369 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

