Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,369 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $56.47 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

