Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,679 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Shares of A opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.95. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

