Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,990.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990.18 ($53.77).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.82) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.21) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.06) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.60) to GBX 4,360 ($58.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of BWY stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,227 ($43.48). 62,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,193. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,309.28. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700 ($36.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 82.50 ($1.11) dividend. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.60) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($143,674.07). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($46.56) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($146,840.99).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

