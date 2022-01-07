Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of CDW worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.76. 9,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,590. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

