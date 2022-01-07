SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.73. 178,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,279. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.73 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

